Japan vessels seen hiring more Pinoys

Japanese shipowners who rely on the recruitment operations of Veritas Maritime Corp. have vowed to continue providing jobs for Filipino seafarers. The manning agency pledged during its recent anniversary celebration at the Manila Hotel.

Tadashi Takahashi, managing executive officer of K-Line Roro Bulk Ship (KRBS) Management Co. Ltd., stressed that “Filipino seafarers remain vital to the international shipping arena and Japanese shipowners.”

Takahashi toasted the 35th anniversary of Veritas headed by its president, Jiro Marquez. KRBS was established as a shipowner in 1917 headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Long partnership record

To date, the company’s main activities involve ship management. KRBS manages more than 130 vessels and over 6,000 seafarers.

Special awards were given to notable Veritas employees who have contributed to the growth and development of the company.

“Thirty-five years of partnership, 35 years of thanks. Congratulations to all of Veritas Maritime Corporation,” according to Marquez.