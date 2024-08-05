Ilocus Sur mayor handed 6-month suspension

VIGAN CITY, ILOCOS SUR – Effective 2 August, 2024, Santa Maria Mayor Brigido C. Camarillo Jr. has been suspended for six months following a decision by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Sur. The suspension, formalized through Administrative Order No. 002-2024, found Mayor Camarillo guilty of gross neglect of duty.

The suspension follows Provincial Resolution No. 0549, Series of 2024, dated 30 July, 2024. The ruling declares the preventive suspension in Administrative Case No. 2024-002 as moot and academic, and imposes a stern warning against any similar future acts. The decision, signed by Governor Jeremias J. Singson, is effective immediately upon the mayor's receipt of the order.

The case against Mayor Camarillo stemmed from multiple charges of gross negligence and dereliction of duty filed by Vice Mayor Michael Florendo and several municipal councilors on 26 January, 2024. The complaints included failure to address irregularities by the municipal treasurer, toleration of absentee employees, and neglecting important municipal matters.

Mayor Camarillo allegedly did not take action against the municipal treasurer, Anelle Gacutan, despite evidence of tampered receipts and other misconduct. The Sangguniang Bayan's resolution to suspend Gacutan was disregarded by the mayor, leading to the current administrative case.