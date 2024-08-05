Go pushes bayanihan, health priorities

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has reiterated his call for Filipinos to strengthen bayanihan efforts and prioritize their health and well-being during challenging times.

On Saturday, Go visited San Jorge, Samar, as part of the province's week-long festivities leading up to the Araw ng Samar celebration. He joined community health frontliners at the San Jorge Municipal Covered Court to underscore the importance of healthcare access for underserved sectors.

In his speech, Go emphasized the need for community solidarity and government support. “The key is to work together and care for one another. Don’t lose hope; the government is here to serve and support you. We will not abandon you,” Go assured.

He urged local officials to remain attentive to their constituents, especially the poor, as they rely on local leaders for support. During the visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, shirts, sports equipment, vitamins and snacks to 1,000 individuals, including Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), daycare workers, and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS). Select beneficiaries also received bicycles, shoes, mobile phones and watches.

Additionally, financial assistance was provided to each beneficiary through collaborative efforts involving Senator Go, Senator Robin Padilla, Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Congressmen Stephen James “Jimboy” T. Tan and Reynolds Michael Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, Mayor Leoncio de Guia and Vice Mayor Jay G. Bisnar.

Go's advocacy includes supporting community health frontliners, who play a vital role in primary healthcare. He introduced Senate Bill 427, known as the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, to improve compensation and benefits for BHWs. This proposed law recognizes their essential contributions and aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s emphasis on prioritizing BHW welfare, especially following their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Go also co-sponsored Republic Act 11712, which provides mandatory benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies. He recently called on the Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Management to expedite the release of health emergency allowances.