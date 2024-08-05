Fish sold in markets safe to eat — DA

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday assured consumers that fish sold in markets is safe for consumption amid the Bataan oil spill scare.

DA spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, said that fish products dropped in the port of Navotas and other areas are thoroughly checked by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), which regularly conducts sensory evaluation to identify oil spill-affected areas.

Meanwhile, a fishing ban has been implemented in the municipalities of Noveleta in Cavite and Rosario, Batangas, after being found with traces of petrochemicals.

“But for the ones that are being dropped in Navotas and for the other fish ports, there is no problem; BFAR is checking thoroughly,” De Mesa said.

“And for the ones that are being dropped in Navotas, they are from Lucena and other places, not necessarily Manila Bay. So, it is still safe to buy fish here in these places,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Batangas Provincial Veterinary Office, in a report, identified five oil spill-affected areas. These are Lobo, Lian, Rosario, Calatagan, and Lipa City.

Last Saturday, BFAR launched an initial relief operation to help oil spill-affected fishermen in Cavite.

Food packs containing essential items, including rice, canned goods, and other non-perishable food items, were distributed to all registered fishermen in Noveleta, which is 1,612 beneficiaries in total.

BFAR will also provide aid to fishermen in areas surrounding Manila Bay, De Mesa said.