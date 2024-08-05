Filinvest’s Project AYOS empowers tillers, fishers

Filinvest subsidiary FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) successfully conducted its three-day Agri-Enterprise Management Training under Project AYOS: Accelerating Youth and Farmers Opportunities in Sustainable Agriculture.

The event, held from 23 to 35 July 2024 at the FDC Misamis’ project site office in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, marks a vital step towards enhancing the skills and productivity of local farmers and fisherfolk from host communities.

Four farmer groups from the Municipalities of Tagoloan and Villanueva, namely Tagoloan Livelihood Association, Association of Rosario Integrated Farmers Inc., Villanueva Fisherfolks Fishermen Cooperative, and Villanueva Corn Cassava Farmers Association participated in the training.

Essential knowledge

The training project, designed in collaboration with the Municipal Agricultural Offices of both municipalities, provided participants with essential knowledge of sustainable farming techniques, business planning tools and strategic marketing.

ARIF president Pablo E. Dagoc praised the training’s effectiveness and said, “The Project AYOS Agri-Enterprise Management Training is nothing like other training I’ve attended. The resource person effectively imparted the relevant knowledge. We identified gaps in financial and organizational management and devised an action plan to address issues.”

Virgilio Durog, chairman of VCCFA, also added, “I am very grateful to FDC Misamis for this workshop, which is inclusive and interactive. This training is a big help to our growing organization, and we look forward to sharing the information we learned here with our members at our upcoming monthly meeting.”

Now in its third year, Project AYOS continues to focus on capacity building and livelihood improvement for smallholder farmers and fisherfolk in FDC Misamis’ host barangays.

The training project also aims not only to boost the income and productivity of participants but also to attract and encourage youth engagement in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Resource person Gianne Manzano, an Enterprise Development and Marketing Specialist of the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rural Development Project, said, “The Project shows promise of translating its outputs and outcomes into meaning and sustainable impact to the organization and community. As a resource person for the conduct of the Agri-Enterprise Management Training for the first two batches, I could say that FDC Misamis’ intention of helping the community is genuine and will show results afterward. Their perspective of ensuring youth involvement and sustainability principles will bring a holistic approach and results.”

FDC Misamis commitment

This year’s initiative is part of a broader commitment by FDC Misamis to foster inclusive growth and development in its host communities.

The ongoing support includes providing market linkages through establishing trading posts and market days, facilitating fresh produce sourcing for FDC Misamis concessionaires, and continuous post-training assistance in collaboration with MAO-LGUs.