Fil-Am hurdler eats dust in Paris

Lauren Hoffman’s campaign in the Paris Olympics came to an end after finishing in seventh place in Heat 3 of the women’s 400-meter hurdles repechage at the Stade de France on Monday.

Hoffman clocked 58.28 seconds but it wasn’t enough for her to make it to the next round as she needed to finish second place to qualify.

Home bet Shana Grebo topped Heat 3 with a time of 54.91 while Anna Rhyzykova of Ukraine came in second with 54.95 to book her seat in the semifinal.

Hoffman’s time in the repechage was slower as she clocked in 57.84 in the first round last Sunday.

The Duke University athlete was the latest Filipino to get eliminated in medal contention along with Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paaalam, and Hergie Bacyadan of boxing, Samantha Catantan of fencing, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo of gymnastics, Kiyomi Watanabe of judo, Joanie Delgaco of rowing, and Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez of swimming.

Hoffman clocked 58.28 seconds but it wasn’t enough for her to make it to the next round as she needed to finish second place to qualify.

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena is competing in the final of the men’s pole vault at press time while fellow hurdler John Cabang competes in the men’s 110-m repechage on Tuesday.

The Philippines is on its way to have its best campaign in the Summer Games after Carlos Yulo won two gold medals in the men’s floor exercise and men’s vault.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are also assured of at least bronze medals after reaching the semifinal of the women’s 57-kilogram and women’s 50-kg divisions, respectively.