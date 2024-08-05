‘El Presidente’ salutes Obiena

Congratulatory messages for Ernest Obiena overflowed despite failing to land a medal in the Paris Olympics.

Former Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez thanked Obiena for making the country proud despite coming up empty-handed in the biggest and most prestigious sports event in the world.

Obiena, who was heavily expected to deliver a medal for Team Philippines, bombed out of the medal podium after failing to clear 5.95 meters in three attempts, settling for fourth place – an improvement from his 11th place finish in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden successfully defended the gold medal with a new Olympic and world record of 6.25 meters, Sam Kendricks of the United States won the silver medal with 5.95 meters and Emmanouil Karalis secured the bronze medal with 5.90 meters.

Still, Fernandez thanked Obiena for all the sacrifices he made for the country during the course of his long and colorful athletic career leading up to the Summer Games.

“EJ Obiena, you have made us proud with your incredible performance in the men’s pole vault finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Fernandez, a basketball icon known as “El Presidente” who served in the government sports agency from 2016 to 2022.

“Your determination, hard work and dedication are truly inspiring.”

“While the result may not have been what he hoped for, your journey and achievements continue to be a source of pride for the entire nation.”

He said Obiena represented the country with pride and determination to become a national hero following the historic double gold performance of Carlos Yulo in the men’s artistic gymnastics event.

“Thank you, EJ, for representing the Philippines with such grace and excellence. Mabuhay ka!”