Duterte defends Quiboloy

Former President Rodrigo Duterte insisted that the administration is “obsessed with demonizing” Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy to redirect public attention from a “deepening crisis” on corruption, incompetence, and abuse of authority.

Duterte’s statement was read before the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, during its hearing into the alleged excessive use of force by the Philippine National Police (PNP) serving the warrants on Quiboloy at his properties in Davao City last 10 June.

“It is unfortunate that the obsession of this administration to demonize Pastor Quiboloy even before he could be convicted by a court of law is a clear maneuver to divert attention from the deepening crisis spawned by corruption, incompetence and abuse of authority,” Duterte said in a statement read by KoJC’s executive secretary Eleanor Cardona during the Senate inquiry on Monday.

The former President slammed the heavily armed battalions from the PNP’s Special Action Force and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group that raided Quiboloy’s properties in Barangay Buhangin and Tamayong, Davao City; Glory Mountain in QSands Baptismal Resort, Samal Island; and Kitbog Compound, Malungon, Sarangani province ostensibly in a coordinated effort to serve warrants of arrest on Quiboloy.

Duterte, who was recently appointed as the administrator of KoJC’s properties, noted that the raiding teams had over-publicized arrest warrants and did not present any search warrant in all of Quiboloy’s church properties.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am constrained to take action against all those responsible for the coordinated but illegal raid. Notwithstanding my personal convictions, the law must be upheld,” he added.

The panel’s inquiry on the alleged use of excessive force in the issuance of arrest warrants against Quiboloy was presided over by committee chairperson, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. The investigation was prompted by a resolution filed by Senator Robinhood Padilla.

During the hearing, Cardona said Quiboloy is “not evading the law” and is keen to face all allegations directed to him “at a proper Court.”

“The pastor has said it already — don’t let the US interfere, ensure his security, and he will face the charges in court,” she said.

Cardona also claimed two KOJC members died due to trauma from the police raid.

Go reminds PNP of protocols

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go urged the PNP to adhere strictly to its operational guidelines, emphasizing that only necessary and reasonable force should be used.

Go reminded the PNP that its manual specifies weapons should only be used as a last resort, and only when suspects are “armed and dangerous” or pose a severe threat. He questioned the PNP’s approach, stressing that every operation must respect the rights of individuals and avoid unnecessary harm.

Despite supporting the police force in the past, including efforts to double their salaries, Go called for non-partisan and fair execution of duties.

“Ensure that operations are conducted within legal bounds and do not harm innocent civilians,” he stated.

PNP chief defends men

On the other hand, PNP chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil characterized Quiboloy’s “blatant disregard” for the judicial process as a serious challenge to law enforcement during the Senate hearing.

Marbil disclosed that 15 officers — three commissioned and 12 non-commissioned — were relieved from duty for failing to arrest Quiboloy and his five co-accused, who face charges of child abuse and trafficking. He emphasized that the raid was a critical mission carried out according to PNP procedures, and the officers involved were following established protocols.

The PNP chief noted that Quiboloy’s significant influence and potential use of armed supporters complicated the operation, which required the deployment of special action forces.

Marbil mentioned an intelligence report suggesting that Quiboloy might employ armed civilian supporters to evade arrest.