DOLE seeks to boost job creation

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday assured the public of its commitment to working with the government, employers, and workers to fulfill President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.s' directives during his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma underscored the importance of tripartism as he shared DOLE's current interventions and action plans to ensure better services for Filipino workers.

“Palagi kaming tatalima sa direktiba na dapat magtulong-tulong ang lahat ng mga departamento ng pamahalaan para nang sa ganoon ay ma-maximize iyong resource na magkaroon ng impact sa pagpapataas ng kalagayan at antas ng pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayan (We will always abide by the directive that all government departments should help each other so that their resources are maximized to have an impact on raising the condition and standard of living of our countrymen," Laguesma said.

"We look forward to interaction, lalo na sa ating constituencies sa DOLE – ang ating employers’ organizations, workers’ organizations – in the hope that we can actually ‘perfect’ a roadmap towards the realization of a Bagong Pilipinas (We look forward to interaction, especially with our constituencies in DOLE -- our employers' organizations, workers' organizations -- in the hope that we can actually 'perfect' a roadmap towards the realization of a new Philippines),” Laguesma added.

The Labor chief said DOLE is currently working on its wage review process through Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs), with the National Capital Region (NCR) already implementing a new wage order. Other regions are also firming up their schedule of consultations and hearings, according to Laguesma.

He emphasized a collaborative approach, involving the government, employers, workers, and various sectors, to implement the national employment masterplan through the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Inter-Agency Council.

To assist workers affected by the ban on Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), Laguesma said the DOLE will conduct profiling of workers to identify their skills, nature of work, salary levels, and intervention preference so that the Department can also create a concrete plan of action.

Laguesma noted an estimated 15,000 workers representing submissions from 34 IGLs in NCR and an estimated 5,000 workers in Calabarzon. The figures, however, are expected to increase as reports come from the DOLE Regional Offices.

Possible DOLE interventions for displaced IGL workers include employment facilitation, livelihood assistance, and skills training. The government is also looking into the possibility of providing unemployment insurance to qualified workers, he added.