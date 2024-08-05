DoLE issues August holiday pay rules

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) issued on Monday holiday pay rules this August — the Ninoy Aquino Day set on 21 August and the National Heroes Day on 26 August 2024.

In Labor Advisory 9, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma advised employers that 21 August is a special non-working day while 26 August is a regular holiday.

He disclosed that for Ninoy Aquino Day, the “no work, no pay” principle will apply, which means employees who would not work that day will not be compensated and noted that the rule will apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day.