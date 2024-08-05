‘Doberman’ running wild in Mexico City

Just hours after landing in Mexico City, Filipino flyweight Dave “Doberman” Apolinario got back in training mode in a bid to get used to the local conditions and shake off jet lag.

Apolinario didn’t waste any time as his shot at the vacant International Boxing Federation 112-lb throne versus fellow unbeaten Angel Ayala will take place this Friday night (late Saturday morning in Manila) at the Restaurante Arroyo.

Team Apolinario — also composed of promoter JC Mananquil and Mike Pelayo — Manila on Sunday morning.

Since Apolinario doesn’t have a United States visa, he had to travel to Japan to catch a flight directly to Mexico City.

After a three-hour layover, Apolinario and his team took a 13-hour flight to the Benito Juarez International Airport.

The fighter was supposed to set up camp on Mexico City three weeks before the fight but he could not get his Mexican visa earlier.

Despite the expected kick of jet lag and Mexico City’s nauseating 7,350-ft elevation, Apolinario and his team are confident that they could all get the job done.

Apolinario enters the ring armed with a record of 20-0 with 14 knockouts while Ayala answers the bell for the scheduled 12-rounder carrying a 17-0 card with seven knockouts.

If victorious, Apolinario, 25, will become the third reigning Filipino world champion after Melvin Jerusalem and Pedro Taduran.

The bout ended up in Mexico City after Ayala’s promotional team Zanfer won the bidding against the Japan-based Ohashi Promotions.