Dessa, Troy Laureta and DK Tijam team up for one-night show at Music Museum

Three Filipino artists — Dessa, Troy Laureta and DK Tijam — will share the stage for the first time in a one-night concert, By Request: Your Playlist Live Onstage, on 16 August, 8 p.m., at the Music Museum.

The concert will be mounted by DK Talents and Orange Magazine in cooperation with Backstage Entertainment.

Dessa has performed with DK before, both in online shows on Kumu and live in Las Vegas. She also recently performed with him in Los Angeles, California.

“I have met DK Tijam during the pandemic days,” admits Dessa. “We were both streaming online and we became very close in Kumu. Now we’re best of friends.”

With Troy, Dessa has done shows with him also in LA and his recent successful big show, “Harana,” with Martin Nievera. Pia Toscano, Loren Allred, Morissette Amon, Jay R, Wendy Moten and Josefina in Las Vegas.

“I’ve met Troy through DMs (direct messages),” Dessa shares. “When I guested on ASAP in Las Vegas (2022), I saw him there with his sister Cheesa and from then on, we became friends.”

For the Music Museum concert, DK, Dessa and Troy will perform their favorite songs and popular hits.

“Classic OPM songs arranged by Troy,” says Dessa. “We’re doing medleys of beautiful love songs. I’m doing some of my original songs. Me and DK will be doing some duets and production numbers people will surely enjoy.”

Dessa is very grateful to still do what she loves. “Thank God, I’m busy with gigs here and there with my band,” she says. “I perform almost every weekend in the US.”

“On weekdays, I’m busy with family. I also have a small business which I truly enjoy because I love bags and stuff. I have an online pre-loved bags business. I buy and sell bags.”

While Dessa and Troy have performed together before, this will be Troy’s first time sharing the stage with DK. Troy discovered DK’s beautiful and soulful singing through his live streams on Kumu.

Troy helped choose songs for DK’s and Dessa’s set list and is the concert’s musical director. He is presently the musical director for Singaporean artist JJ Lin world tour. “I am also preparing my headlining tour called ‘Harana,’ which features artists from all over the world singing OPM classics, as well as beloved western hits. It is slated to launch in October. We are planning to bring ‘Harana’ to the Manila stage soon.”

Two decades after being a finalist in the first Star in a Million in 2003, DK has remained active in the music scene. Even after moving to Canada in 2006, he continued performing. Moving to Canada in his early 20s was one of the most pivotal decisions of his life.

“A few years after the move, that was only when it really hit me hard,” he said. “I missed my family. I missed my friends and the life I thought I wouldn’t miss. When you’re young, your perspective hasn’t grown yet and your decision making isn’t the most reliable. Having said that, I’ve accepted and embraced the life I chose. Now I’m happy, truly.”

Joining the stage in “By Request” are Kayleigh Cerezo, Keena Cerezo, Antoinette Targa, Chelsea Star and Bella Magabag.

Tickets are available through Ticketworld, Music Museum or through Diane Edosma (09352057132) or Owian Alvar (09275939673).