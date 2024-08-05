Cinemalaya Reviews - ‘Alipato at Muog,’ ‘Balota,’ ‘Kono Basho,’ ‘The Hearing,’ ‘Kantil’

(Part One)

The 20th edition of Cinemalaya showcases 10 full-length feature films in competition. Here are my thoughts on the first five I have seen.

‘Alipato at Muog’

JL Burgos presents an investigative documentary on the disappearance of his older brother, activist-farmer Jonas Burgos, the poster boy for the country’s desaparecidos (disappeared). Burgos combines footage and interviews — juxtaposed with his own narration, which sounds like pained journal entries. The documentary fearlessly points to the military and powerful political figures as the forces behind Jonas’s disappearance.

But the heart of the documentary is Jonas’ mother, who, for 16 years, has kept the embers of hope burning as she and her children dig for the truth and demand justice. She is the fortress, the unwavering support, for the cause of the desaparecidos.

For those unfamiliar with the case, the documentary opens the door to the fascinating and terrifying conspiracies and evidence surrounding Jonas’ abduction. However, the documentary could have been tighter, clearer and more focused. It tends to drag in the midsection, and the animation feels forced — more of an interruption, like a YouTube ad.

Despite these craftsmanship issues, the documentary’s subject matter is undeniably compelling, and your heart goes out to the Burgos family, earnestly hoping for their closure. (2.5 out of 5 stars)

‘Balota’

Kip Oebanda, known for the unforgettable 2018 film Liway, returns to Cinemalaya with Balota. Loosely inspired by true events, the film depicts electoral violence in the country. It also serves as the director’s tribute to real-life heroic teachers and poll watchers who risk their lives on election day.

The story focuses on the town beauty, the crass Teacher Emmy (a very committed Marian Rivera), who, handcuffed to a ballot box, fights tooth and nail to stand up for what is right. The film seethes with the director’s cynicism and anger; however, his comedic, hysterical and cheesy theatrical treatment dilutes what could have been a strong, impactful commentary. It clearly aims to be a crowd-pleaser with no subtlety at all. (2 out of 5 stars)