China and Triad: Partners in crime

In a social media post, the sister of Mayor Guo confirmed the partnership between the China government and the Triad, the Yakuza or Mafia of China, in their joint strategy in the disputed West Philippine Sea (WPS).

China is thus blatantly exporting organized crime to the Philippines, a serious and unethical geopolitical crime, as part of its planned invasion and conquest of this precious Pearl of the Orient.

Earlier, through a local pro-China journalist, China denied any such ties and its role in spreading POGOs via such cloak-and-dagger organizations. But Mayor Guo’s sister confirms the denial is a big lie. (Social Media Source — https://fb.watch/tCRZnt5fwi/?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V)

Ongoing hearings by Senators Win Gatchalian and Risa Hontiveros confirm the use of such Triad tactics — human trafficking, which may include trading in the organs of kidnapped children, prostitution, and torture, to name a few Triad-style heinuous crimes. The Triad is the implementor of the underground aspect of China’s invasion.

Although this partnership is highly successful as an invasion tool for the Philippines, it is used by China for many other countries as well. It is a Chinese global expansionist strategy, a fulfillment of the prophesy of Our Lady Mediatrix through visionary Sr. Teresing Castillo decades ago that China is bent on “conquering the world.”

In the eyes of the international community, a government partnering with organized crime makes it a “rogue nation,” rendering the credibility of its diplomacy questionable. In truth, it is not just China. There are many other such rogue nations today, like Israel with the Gaza genocide.

What is the role of the Triad in the WPS? Certainly, it has the acumen for intelligence surveillance. Was it privy to the infiltration of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) where, today, they have Filipino agents working for China and the China Coast Guard (CCG)?

The Triad also specializes in violent crude tactics. Were they behind the CCG brandishing axes angrily at Filipino fishermen? Their presence in the WPS is much valued by the China government in its efforts at food blockades and the harassment of Filipino boats using water cannons and lasers.

When law enforcers went to arrest illegal Chinese workers in Chinatown, they were gone by the time the arresting team arrived. They had advance notice and cleared the area quickly. Is the Triad, in fact, facilitating such forward actions based on deep intelligence, its expertise?

USA — from War Exporter to War Importer

As China and Russia perceive the weakness of the USA in containing internal anarchy, they have formed an alliance against the waning superpower. They perceive American society imploding on its own, and are taking the opportunity to move forward aggressively.

The last war the US experienced within its territory was the Civil War in the 19th century. Since then, it has always been an exporter of war, its territory safe from even World Wars I and II. It exported war to China during the Korean War, to Vietnam, the war they lost to the resolute ragtag Vietcong, to Iraq, Afghanistan after the 9/11 fiasco, to name a few.

This situation is rapidly changing. Now, the US is beginning to “import” war to its shores. When the US-NATO encouraged its members to send US-NATO-supplied missiles deep into Russian territory, it triggered the Russia-China alliance. For the first time since the Cuban Crisis, Russia and China sent stealth nuclear submarines to the Atlantic within striking distance of continental USA, a grim prospect inviting a nuclear holocaust.

US territory is no longer safe from its enemies. That is the dramatic 180-degree geopolitical turn in our ever-shrinking planet. And it may be the ingredient later on for World War III.