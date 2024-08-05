CEB fleet ready for holiday influx

After expanding its fleet last week, budget air carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is now more confident in accommodating the influx of passengers, particularly during the forthcoming holiday season.

CEB said on Monday it grew its fleet to 10 after it received an A330neo, which arrived on 26 July, and an A320neo and A320ceo delivered on 3 and 4 August, respectively at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“Our continuous fleet expansion efforts underscore our commitment to provide safe, affordable and accessible flights for every Juan,” CEB president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said.

“As the demand for air travel continues to rise, we are confident that we will be able to cater to more passengers looking to connect with other people or discover new destinations with Cebu Pacific,” Lao added.

Airbus NEOs have a 15 percent reduction in fuel consumption per flight compared to its predecessors. Its advanced technology not only leads to lower carbon emissions but also reduces noise levels, improving the overall flight experience.

Blockbuster deal

In early July, CEB made aviation history by announcing a substantial aircraft purchase agreement with Airbus.

The binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) signifies the acquisition of up to 152 A321neo aircraft, totaling a remarkable $24 billion or approximately P1.4 trillion based on listed prices.

The landmark transaction represents the largest aircraft order in the country’s aviation history.

CEB has one of the world’s youngest fleets, featuring a diverse mix of commercial aircraft. It comprises nine Airbus 330s, 39 Airbus 320s, 22 Airbus 321s, and 15 ATR turboprops.

Last week, Lao announced the launch of CEB’s maiden flight to Chiang Mai in Thailand in October — making it the only airline to operate direct flights to the Thai destination.

Currently, the airline operates flights to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.