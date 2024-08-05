BBM still backs PUVMP

The government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) is pushing through despite opposition from some transport groups, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz III reiterated on Monday.

Guadiz, who was at the Quezon City Welcome Rotunda to observe a transport group protest, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains a staunch supporter of the program.

“The program will continue. The President supports the program. And this will continue until the final stages of the modernization program,” said Guadiz as he dismissed calls for the program’s suspension as contained in Senate Resolution 1096.

The resolution signed by senators seeks the suspension of the program while it undergoes further study on the request of driver groups that had not signed on.

Guadiz emphasized that the majority of jeepney drivers and operators have complied with the PUVMP, and halting the program would hinder the modernization of the entire jeepney fleet.

The Department of Transportation reported that 81.11 percent of all jeepney units, or 155,513 out of 191,730, have been consolidated as of May. Additionally, 74.32 percent of jeepney routes, or 7,077 out of 9,522, have been consolidated.

Meanwhile, transport operators and cooperatives in Eastern Visayas have also expressed strong opposition to Senate Resolution 1096.

Carlex Jose, regional chair of the Liga ng Transport Operator ng Pilipinas for Eastern Visayas, criticized the resolution as a move to appease a “noisy minority” of the transport industry.

He stressed that the majority of operators support the modernization program.

Over 150 transport operators and cooperatives in the Eastern Visayas signed a petition addressed to President Marcos expressing their opposition to the Senate resolution.

They emphasized the importance of the program in improving the transport industry and providing safe and comfortable transportation for commuters.

The LTFRB regional office reported that 90 percent of routes, or 251 out of 280, and 96 percent of units, or 3,378 out of 3,520, have been consolidated in Eastern Visayas as of 30 April.