Army getting 115K helmets

The Department of National Defense (DND) has opened an invitation to bid for the procurement of 115,000 military ballistic helmets and body armor for the use of Philippine Army personnel.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the procurement is in line with the service unit’s modernization program, which aims to protect soldiers on the battlefield. The bullet-proof helmets are designed to offer crucial head protection in life threatening situations.

Based on the DND’s bidding invitation, the military ballistic helmets and body armor shall be delivered by the winning bidders in five tranches, with 23,000 units dispatched annually.

Bidding will be conducted through open competitive bidding procedures using a non-discretionary “pass/fail” criterion as specified in the 2016 Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Act.