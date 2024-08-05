Alexa Ilacad mulls what ifs in new single

Singer-actress Alexa Ilacad delves into the fears of pursuing love in her new single “Kung Naging Tayo.”

The OPM ballad captures how doubts and worries could ruin a potential romantic love. The official music video features new Kapamilya star Emilio Daez.

Early this year, Alexa released her solo version of the Star Magical Prom 2024 theme song “Believing In Magic (Yakap Mo),” which has garnered over one million streams on Spotify. She also headlined the sold-out concert Add to Heart with on-screen partner KD Estrada held at the Music Museum last May.

As an actress, Alexa starred in several drama series, such as Bagito, The Good Son, The Killer Bride and Pira-Pirasong Paraiso. She has also dabbled into hosting as one of the mainstays of Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11.

“Kung Naging Tayo” is now available on various streaming platforms.