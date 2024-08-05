METRO

86 suspects nabbed on ‘warrant day’

Southern Police District (SPD)
Southern Police District (SPD)

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Monday disclosed that at least 86 wanted individuals were arrested in a 12-hour police operation across southern Metro Manila.

SPD personnel conducted the operation from midnight to 11:59 p.m. in pursuit of top most wanted persons, most wanted persons and other wanted individuals.

According to a report from SPD director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, police officers from Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas and Parañaque — along with the District Anti-Crime Unit and District Mobile Force Battalion — participated in the operation.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph