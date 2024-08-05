86 suspects nabbed on ‘warrant day’

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Monday disclosed that at least 86 wanted individuals were arrested in a 12-hour police operation across southern Metro Manila.

SPD personnel conducted the operation from midnight to 11:59 p.m. in pursuit of top most wanted persons, most wanted persons and other wanted individuals.

According to a report from SPD director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, police officers from Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas and Parañaque — along with the District Anti-Crime Unit and District Mobile Force Battalion — participated in the operation.