2 kids drown in Mountain Province

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities are reminding the public especially the parents to monitor their children at all times and see to it that they will be accompanied with adults when going to the river.

This after two four-year old kids drowned to their death at the Chico River in Sitio Cheppay, Barangay Bontoc Ili, Bontoc, Mountain Province afternoon of 4 August 2024. The kids were identified as Chris “Foman-eg” Pangod Payocyoc and Seth “Paspas” Pangod Comafay.

Around 3:20 p.m. of the said date, the Bontoc Operations Center received a call from one of the members of the Bontoc Emergency Response Team. Personnel of the Bontoc Municipal Police Station, Bontoc Municipal Fire Station, Municipal Health Office, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bontoc Emergency Response Team, family members and community volunteers rushed to the river to conduct Search, Rescue and Retrieval operations.

Chris “Foman-eg” Pangod Payocyoc was rescued by his own father, Jason Ganisi Payocyoc.

He was brought to the Bontoc General Hospital for treatment.

After a series of revival attempts, he was declared dead due to drowning around 3:40 p.m. by his attending physician.

The body of Chris was later brought home to their residence.

Seth “Paspas” Pangod Comafay was retrieved by the responders at around 3:56 p.m. of the same day. Responders tried to revive the child by conducting series of pulmonary resuscitation attempts to no avail. His remains was brought home at Sitio Chakkong, Bontoc Ili, Bontoc, Mountain Province.

Moments after the incident, a cleansing ritual or “chaw-es” was performed by a barangay official of Bontoc Ili.