Yulo wins second gold in Paris

After winning the men’s floor exercise gold medal last Saturday, gymnast Carlos Yulo once again made history as he won the men’s vault for his second gold medal in the Paris Olympics at the Bercy Arena Sunday evening (Manila time).

Yulo earned an average score of 15.116 points after his first attempt garnered 15.433 points, and his second attempt scored 14.800 points.

With this win, the two-time world champion is now the most decorated Filipino Olympian with two gold medals.

This was also redemption for Yulo as he finally beat eight-time FIG Apparatus World Cup champion and 2022 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships gold medalist Artur Davtyan of Armenia.

Davtyan this time had to settle for a silver medal after an average score of 14.966 points, while Harry Hepworth of the United Kingdom tallied 14.949 points for the bronze medal.

Filipino-British gymnast and Hepworth’s teammate, Jake Jarman, finished in fourth place with a score of 14.933 points, while Aurel Benovic of Croatia took fifth place with 14.900 points.

Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine finished in sixth place with 14.899 points while Mahdi Olfat of Iran took seventh place with 14.266 points.

Ukrainian Igor Radivilov finished last in the eight-man final with 14.166 points.