Yulo getting P3M for golden feat

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos congratulated Carlos Yulo on securing the country’s first-ever gold medal in artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The First Couple made the congratulatory post in two separate social media posts Saturday evening after Yulo etched his name in the country’s sporting annals by capturing the gold medal in the men’s floor exercise at the Olympics.

Shortly after Yulo’s win, the House of Representatives declared it would grant him P3 million for his remarkable accomplishment. House appropriations panel chair Rep. Elizaldy Co (Ako Bicol) confirmed this announcement.

“We’ve witnessed history as Carlos Yulo clinched the Philippines’ first GOLD medal in artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Marcos said in a Facebook post.

“I am confident that it will not be the last. Congratulations, Caloy! The entire country stands proud with you!” Marcos added.

Araneta-Marcos also joined in the jubilation, expressing her pride and excitement on Instagram.

“Congratulations Carlos Yulo! You gave us the first GOLD MEDAL at the Paris Olympics 2024! Woo hoo!! Got goosebumps as Lupang Hinirang played at the arena! We are so proud of you,” the First Lady wrote.

The former world champion executed his routine flawlessly, concluding with a steady landing to score 15.000 points.

Yulo is the Philippines’ second Olympic gold medalist, following weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who reached this milestone at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.