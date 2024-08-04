Yulo completes Golden Double

Carlos Yulo is now a double Olympic gold medalist and a living legend.

A day after ruling the floor exercise in gymnastics for the Philippines’ first gold in the Paris Olympics, Yulo added the vault to his vast and growing collection late Sunday at the Bercy Stadium.

Yulo propelled his way to a total score of 15.116 and the gold medal, sending the vault’s main man Artur Davtyan settling for silver with a score of 14.966.

Harry Hepworth of Great Britain pocketed the bronze with a score of 14.949.

Yulo was the fourth to perform in the cast of eight top vaulters and after the first three registered close scores, the 24-year-old Filipino issued a strong statement with a total of 15.116 from his first jump of 15.433 (Ri Se Gwang) and second of 14.880 (Kasamatsu double twist).

“I just wish that I would be safe (while doing my routine). I was relaxed because I had nothing to lose. This experience was crazy,” Yulo told the media in Paris following the awarding ceremony.

It was a landmark win for Yulo, who had lost to the seasoned Davtyan in the vault in the 2022 world championships in Liverpool, England.

This time, there was no stopping Yulo from getting back at the 31-year-old Davtyan, who was bronze medalist in Tokyo, where Yulo fared miserably.

As Yulo runs away with his second gold, the riches he stands to receive when he gets back home should make his bank account fatter.

Under the law, an Olympic gold has a corresponding reward of P10-million. And since Yulo has snatched two, the amount will likely be doubled.

Condos await

Earlier, Megaworld pledged a condominium unit at BGC worth P24 million for every gold won in Paris.

The House of Representatives also promised to award him P3 million following his first gold, and the amount could hit double after his vault exploit.

Given that he will be bringing home two gold medals, Yulo should be getting two units from the real estate company.

The second Yulo gold now makes the country’s campaign in Paris as the Philippines’ finest ever, even better than the 1-2-1 haul in Tokyo three years ago behind weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s gold and the two silvers and bronze produced by boxing.

The current collection of two could go up to as high as five or possibly more in the coming days with boxing sending two in the medal round and athletics pinning its hopes on EJ Obiena.

World No. 2 Obiena is still in the thick of the fight after making the final scheduled Tuesday.

“Answered prayers… We already broke the record in the Olympics,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino, who was in attendance during Yulo’s epic showing.

Since making its Olympic debut in 1924 in Paris, the Philippines now has logged a total of 3-5-8 (gold-silver-bronze).