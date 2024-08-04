Why Liza Soberano refuses to do an apartment tour

Gerald Santos overwhelmed by netizens’ support

Singer Gerald Santos was overwhelmed by the support he received after posting on his Facebook account about Sandro Muhlach’s filing of a case against two independent contractors.

“Ang dami nagme-message, nagta-tag sa akin about this issue (So many people are messaging and tagging me about this issue),” he initially said on his post.

Santos said memories from the past flashed back when he read about Sandro’s experience.

“Nagbalik ang sakit sa akin at hindi ko maiwasan maluha to imagine ang sinapit niya (The pain returned, and I couldn’t help but tear up imagining what he went through). My heart goes to Sandro and the whole Muhlach family. I was once in this situation but back then wala kang boses, walang (you had no voice and no) social media. Unlike ngayon na nagkaroon na ng (unlike now) #MeToo movement,” he recalled.

“But I will hold my head up high for standing up amidst tremendous pressure to just let go of what happened. I hope he gets the justice I was once denied,” he added.

Recall that in a past interview, Santos revealed he was nearly molested by a musical director. He lost a lot of projects in the process, including a weekend musical variety show, when he reported the incident to management.

With the overwhelming support he got from his Facebook post, Santos said: “Maraming salamat po sa overwhelming ninyong pagsuporta. Hindi ko po maiwasang maluha at maging emosyonal (Thank you very much for your overwhelming support. I can’t help but feel emotional and tear up).”