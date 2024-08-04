'We are proud of you': Pres. Marcos lauds Yulo

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos formally extended his congratulations to Carlos Yulo after winning his second gold medal in the gymnastics competition of the Paris Olympics on Sunday at the Bercy Arena in Paris.

In his official social media account, the Chief Executive lauded the 24-year-old Yulo, saying that his victory had united the Filipinos from all over the world.

“No words can express how proud we are of you, Caloy,” President Marcos said.

“You have achieved gold for the Philippines not once, but twice!”

Yulo had truly made the country proud.

He emerged victorious in the floor exercise on Saturday before storming back the following day to reign supreme in the vault.

It was such a historic feat as no Filipino had ever won two gold medals in the Summer Games, making Yulo one of the greatest Filipino athlete ever.

“Filipinos all over the world stood united, cheering and rooting for you,” President Marcos said.

“Aming pinagmamalaki and tagumpay mong nagniningning. Saludo kami sa iyo.”