Tumultuous events spark Yulo triumph

Carlos Yulo didn’t just overcome an elite cast of gymnasts on his way to a historic gold medal for the Philippines in the men’s all-around event of the Paris Olympics late Saturday at the Bercy Arena in the French capital.

He also had to survive a chaotic turn of events that had been quietly simmering underneath for the past couple of years leading to the biggest and most prestigious athletic conclave in the world.

A prominent insider in the local gymnastics community reached out to DAILY TRIBUNE at high noon on Sunday, lauding Yulo for his golden feat that he achieved despite being bothered by quite a number of personal and professional issues.

The source, for one, admitted that Yulo has been at odds with his family for more than a year, making it harder to stay focused on his buildup for the Summer Games.

But the cause of their feud wasn’t about money, contrary to speculations that surfaced on social media on Sunday morning.

“Contrary to what they say in social media, it wasn’t about money. Money wasn’t the reason behind the family feud that has already been an open secret to all of us in the gymnastics community,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

“It was a personal problem — a family problem — in fact.”

The source begged off from revealing further details in deference to the Yulo family, but stressed that his parents — Angelica and Andrew — love their son so much that they were overflowing with pride seeing him win the country’s second Olympic gold medal that came exactly 100 years since the Filipinos started participating in the Games.

Using routines that he knew by heart and by mind, Yulo dazzled the judges en route to posting an impressive 15.000 points while reigning world champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel settled for the silver medal with 14.966 points and Filipino-British Jake Jarman secured bronze with 14.933 points.

Yulo said he went all out in the finals using the routines that he practiced during the long course of his gymnastics career.

“I actually adjusted my D-Score (difficulty score) in the qualification to qualify safely because it was (an) all-around (event),” Yulo said shortly after being crowned as the king of floor exercise of the Summer Games.

“But on the actual final, I just went for it. I did not hesitate and, I don’t know, I kinda did it today. I’m really grateful.”