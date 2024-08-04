Team USA sets QF duel vs Brazil

PARIS, France (AFP) — Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 26 points as the United States cruised to a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico on Saturday to complete the group stage unbeaten at the Olympics.

Team USA, led by National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James, will play Brazil on Tuesday in the quarterfinals following a draw on Saturday.

The Americans’ game against the Brazilians tips off at 19:30 GMT.

Host nation France, who have 7-foot-4 NBA rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama in its lineup, play Canada, also on Tuesday.

Serbia, which beat South Sudan, 96-85, behind Atlanta Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 30 points, faces Australia while Greece and its talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to get past World Cup holders Germany to reach the semifinals, with its game tipping off first on Tuesday at 0900 GMT.

The basketball competition shifts to Paris for the knockout phase after group play took place near the northern French city of Lille.

Against the Puerto Ricans, the Americans found themselves in a close game midway through the second quarter but pulled away to lead by 19 at halftime.

The gap increased in the third period with Joel Embiid making a confident return to the line-up after being left on the bench for the win over South Sudan.

He finished with 15 points as coach Steve Kerr rotated his players. Six hit double digits in points, including Kevin Durant (11) and James (10).

“We’re here for one goal and only one goal only, and that’s to win gold,” James said.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult but we look forward to the challenge.”