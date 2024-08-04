Stabbing in Laoag leaves 1 dead

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte — At approximately 11:12 PM on 3 August, 2024, personnel from the Laoag City Police Station responded to a stabbing incident near Old Rizal Park in Barangay 5, San Pedro, Laoag City. The incident occurred at a construction site operated by YMLT Construction Corporation.

The victim, Isagani Rapanan Tabbay, 50, a resident of Padday West, Buguey, Cagayan, was reportedly attacked by Marcelino Carillo Calabiao, 39, also from Buguey, Cagayan. Both individuals were stay-in construction workers at the site.

According to the initial investigation, the incident began around 10:24 PM when Tabbay and his coworkers were having a drinking session in their barracks. Calabiao, already under the influence of alcohol, joined the group and soon confronted Tabbay's relative, Alexander Tabbay Fariñas.

Calabiao then retrieved a knife from his bed, displayed it to the group, and attacked Tabbay and Fariñas. The victims attempted to flee to the guardhouse for help, but Calabiao pursued them. He caught up with Tabbay and inflicted multiple stab wounds. Although Tabbay tried to escape to the foreman's barracks, Calabiao continued his assault before fleeing the scene.

Security personnel and Laoag City police, led by Police Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, conducted a hot-pursuit operation and apprehended Calabiao, who was hiding in the barracks. He was arrested, informed of his rights, and taken to the Provincial Hospital for a medical examination.

Tabbay was transported to the Provincial Hospital by responding paramedics but was declared dead on arrival at 11:31 PM by Dr. Jennifer Ang. A post-mortem examination revealed multiple stab wounds to Tabbay's left shoulder and armpit, as well as a lacerated wound on his right forearm.

The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office noted that they only receive forwarded reports of such incidents and do not have comprehensive details, such as the motive or the exact number of stab wounds inflicted.