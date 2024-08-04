Sinigang cocktail for the rainy season

In time for the wet weather, aspiring bartender Mark John Jaybriel DJ Buenviaje captures the warmth of Filipino culture in his original sinigang-inspired cocktail. Called Marka, this homage to the classic and all-time Pinoy favorite sour soup is ideal for those who wish to bravely do away with the classic mug of piping hot coffee, chocolate and tea and explore a more exhilarating experience.

Conceptualized and created in a bold move to attempt to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, this particular concoction encapsulates the smoothness of whiskey infused with the vibrant essence of tamarind liqueur and the zesty kick of grapefruit.

“It is a symphony of flavors that pays homage to the iconic dish —reinvented in a glass,” Buenviaje explained. “Each sip tantalizes the taste buds with its harmonious blend of sweet and sour notes.”

For those who opt to elevate the drink, the 23-year-old enterprising bartending talent recommended a garnish of dehydrated and powdered shrimp head or skin to add unique depth and texture.

“Marka is more than just a cocktail; it is a testament to the power of embracing the unfamiliar,” he shared. “It transcends boundaries and celebrates the artistry of mixology.”

“Cheers to the art of exploration and the beauty of blending cultures,” he added.

Marka was hailed as one of the top 30 entries at the Make Your Mark Bartending Competition Philippines, placing alongside the works of professionals in the industry.

This is the latest addition to the growing accolades of Buenviaje, who is currently pursuing the International Hospitality Management Program, also known as Vatel Manila, from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. He brings with him championship titles from the 2024 Emperador Academy, 2023 Whisky Live Manila, the 2023 Bacardi University Mix, the 2023 MAFBEX Cocktail Competition and the 2023 Engkanto Brewery Cocktail Competition. Currently, he hones his skills as one of the bartenders at the Bizarre Bar in Poblacion, Makati.