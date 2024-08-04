Showcasing local heritage with exquisite cocktails

Aiming to showcase the culinary heritage of the Philippines to the world, Poblacion’s Bizarre Bar recently hosted guests from various embassies for its highly praised cocktail degustation. They were treated to an extraordinary blend of Filipino heritage and innovative mixology, enhanced by the warm Filipino hospitality. The atmosphere was enriched with original Filipino music.

Yukari Koike, Political Officer of the Japanese Embassy and a seven-year resident of the Philippines, was particularly impressed

“I’ve experienced Filipino cuisine in many restaurants, both modern and authentic, but Bizarre Bar’s creative presentation of local flavors and ingredients is truly unique. A big ‘arigato’ to the entire Bizarre team for this exceptional experience. The high-class Filipino cocktails and dish pairings were incredibly distinctive. I will definitely return with colleagues and friends to share this wonderful experience,” he said.

Other foreign guests echoed Koike’s sentiments, praising Bizarre Bar for its unique tasting experience and expressing their intent to return with friends and colleagues to further explore the art and elegance of Filipino fine drinking.

Leading Bizarre’s cocktail degustation was Beverage director Ian Libang, a decorated mixologist with numerous international accolades.

Libang, integrating his globally recognized skills into Bizarre’s mission to showcase Filipino culinary heritage, shared, “The whole goal for Bizarre is to do something different. We don’t just transform Filipino ingredients into a cocktail. We incorporate our local traditions and culture. We have a whole concept of storytelling featuring common ingredients in a Filipino kitchen, sharing to our dear guests how it is to be Filipino in a very unique and refined way.”