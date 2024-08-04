Showbiz matriarch Lily Monteverde passes away at 85

Film producer and showbiz matriarch Lily Monteverde passed away on 4 August at the age of 85. She would have turned 86 on 19 August.

She was like a mother to almost everyone in the entertainment industry. Her company, Regal Entertainment, has flourished in showbiz for nearly six decades, producing award-winning, box office hits, and sometimes out-of-this-world movies.

Regal Entertainment has made a significant impact on the Philippine movie scene from the 1970s to the present.

Monteverde, or Mother Lily as she was fondly called, was the producer behind the success of countless stars, including Maricel Soriano, Kris Aquino, Alma Moreno, Lorna Tolentino, Cherie Gil, Janice de Belen, Gretchen Barretto, Aiko Melendez, Carmina Villaroel, Richard Gomez, Aga Muhlach and Gabby Concepcion, to name a few.

“Si Mother Lily, siya na ang pinakamalaking haligi sa industriya, ‘yun ang totoo (Mother Lily is the biggest pillar in the industry; that’s the truth),” Maricel said in an interview.

She has produced award-winning films, such as Sister Stella L, Relasyon, Pahiram ng Isang Umaga, Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit, Hinugot sa Langit, among others.

Even before the dawn of social media, she had a keen sense of what would be the next trend in movies and who the next star would be.

Today, she leaves a significant void in the industry. Stars and film artists are beginning to pay tribute on their social media accounts, sharing unforgettable experiences with the renowned producer.

Last week, her husband, Remy Monteverde, passed away. Now, their love story continues in heaven.

Monteverde was surrounded by her children and grandchildren during her final hours. She left behind her children Roselle, Dondon, Goldwyn, Meme and Winnie.

“I am rich,” Mother Lily said in one of her birthday speeches. “I am rich with friends and people who love me.”

The wake and memorial service begins 5 August from 3:30 p.m. to 12 midnight, and 6 August to 9 August from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight at 38 Valencia Events Place, Quezon City. Internment will be on 10 August at The Heritage Park, Taguig.