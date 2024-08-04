‘Seoulful’ street food

Incheon is the place to be for Gyeranppang (egg bread), a muffin with a whole egg baked on top. This fluffy snack is often preferred with cheese sticks or breakfast sausages on top.

One of the most common type of skewers at night markets is Odeng (fish cake) that is shaped either as a hotdog or flat and folded over. People often eat it with chili-infused broth. Squids and baby octopuses are also often served as skewers.

Kimchijeon (kimchi pancake) is often enjoyed as a late-night snack. Bindaetteok (mung bean pancake) has a subtle nutty flavor and complements nicely with meat and kimchi.

The list could go on but one thing is for sure whenever you’re in South Korea, you are never far from any delicious street food.