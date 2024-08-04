‘Seoulful’ street food

As in many global nations, South Korea is laden with good cuisine. From restaurants rated with Michelin Stars to street stalls, the country is a paradise for food lovers.
Street food in South Korea has come a long way while retaining an important place in culture. It even attracted international nods when the late American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain describing South Korean street food as “good enough to cure jet lag.”
The popularity of gilgeori eumsik (street food) is also heavily influenced by the global interest in hallyu (Korean pop wave). Thi can be seen with the sudden popularity of dalgona (Korean candy) because of Netflix’s hit show Squid Game.
Another favorite is the Tteokbokki (simmered rice cakes in sweet and spicy broth) that is eaten with soondae (blood sausage) made from steamed cow or pig intestine stuffed with pork blood and starch noodles, glutinous rice and vegetables.
At many street markets in any town in South Korea, one can find bungeoppang, a fish-shaped sweet cakes with either hot sweet red bean paste or Nutella as filling. Hotteok, on the other hand, are Korean donuts that does look more like pancakes. Before frying a ball of dough pressed into disks, vendors make a hole in the dough and fill it with a mixture of cinnamon, brown sugar and peanuts. It is often found in Busan.
Incheon is the place to be for Gyeranppang (egg bread), a muffin with a whole egg baked on top. This fluffy snack is often preferred with cheese sticks or breakfast sausages on top.
One of the most common type of skewers at night markets is Odeng (fish cake) that is shaped either as a hotdog or flat and folded over. People often eat it with chili-infused broth. Squids and baby octopuses are also often served as skewers.
Kimchijeon (kimchi pancake) is often enjoyed as a late-night snack. Bindaetteok (mung bean pancake) has a subtle nutty flavor and complements nicely with meat and kimchi.
The list could go on but one thing is for sure whenever you’re in South Korea, you are never far from any delicious street food.