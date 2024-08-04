SCUTTLEBUTT

Divide and rule

Residents of a city in the southern metro area, whose leaders claim it is in the top five in terms of progress despite a Commission on Audit report placing it in seventh place, are wary of local policies being implemented by their elected leaders.

The city’s leaders wanted to project the image that they have a caring administration by showcasing a weekly “Serbisyo Caravan” that offers health and social services, among others, to barangays.

Residents appreciated the program until somebody in the city government opted to let the services be implemented by “leaders” who are also-rans in the recent barangay elections.

Since they are allied with the current administration, the “Serbisyo Caravan” functionaries now act like their elected counterparts, something which residents consider a case of misrepresentation since the former have no mandate and are mere job order personnel.

It is apparent, however, that these “impostors” are doing the incumbent officials a favor by going around different barangays and doing a survey on which communities support the incumbent city officials.

Expect these yokels to be active supporters of those is power in next year’s polls.