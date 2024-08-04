Sandro Muhlach’s allegations, executive suspensions and public reactions unfold

Investigation

The latest update on Sandro’s case is that he and his father, actor Niño Muhlach, filed a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation on 1 August. The agency has yet to release the results of their investigation, which could provide a basis for Sandro to file a criminal case against Nones and Cruz.

The Kapuso network disclosed earlier that they had started their own investigation before announcing that Sandro is the alleged victim of sexual abuse by two GMA executives, who were only hinted at through so-called “blind items” in social media postings. GMA-7 later revealed in a public statement that the two TV executives are “independent contractors at GMA-7,” meaning they are not regular executives or employees.

Though still on health leave to recuperate from a stroke, GMA 7 newscaster and public affairs program host Arnold Clavio posted on his Instagram an appeal to those who have been victimized by sexual predators to come out and seek justice. No, he wasn’t referring to anyone from his home network.

Around the same time, Miss Saigon theater actor Gerald Santos posted on his Instagram that he sympathizes with Sandro and wishes him to receive the justice he was denied when he was a regular singer on GMA-7 shows. In 2010, Santos complained to management that he was sexually abused by the show’s musical director.

The case was only administratively resolved with the firing of the musical director. Santos did not make further complaints, as his singing career was still unstable. Santos was the grand champion of the network’s singing contest Pinoy Pop Idol in 2006.

He now feels that if there had been a dynamic and ferocious social media presence in 2010, many would have called for justice for what he went through. He encourages victims to come forward in this era of very vocal and liberal netizens.

Statement

The two independent contractors have not personally addressed the accusations publicly except at their lawyer’s office, Margie Abraham-Garduque. If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she is the lawyer for Television and Production Exponents Inc., more popularly known as TAPE, the former producer of the noontime show Eat Bulaga! on GMA-7 as a blocktimer. The family corporation had to relinquish the show and its extremely popular title to the trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, who had been the show’s hosts for more than three decades. TAPE lost the rights to use the name Eat Bulaga! for the noontime show they were producing on GMA-7.

Garduque did not encourage Nones and Cruz to face the public and deny the accusations. Instead, she released a statement on their behalf, asking the public to wait for GMA-7’s investigation so that Nones and Cruz will know exactly what they are being accused of. The two executives had not received any communication from GMA-7 at the time the network published their names as the alleged sexual abusers.

Garduque has urged the public to “respect the investigation” and “refrain from posting baseless defamatory allegations.”

“Our clients are deeply saddened by the serious allegations hurled against them circulating on social media,” she stressed.

The duo does not appear to be prominent attendees at GMA-7 events. There seems to be only one photo of them together in formal black suits, which appears to have been taken at the recent GMA-7 Gala in a hotel where Sandro was also in attendance. It is not yet clear if the room the duo requested Sandro to go to after the event was in the same hotel.