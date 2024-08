LOOK: PCSO General Manager Mel Robles shows a copy of the defamation and invasion of privacy complaint document he filed against vlogger Maharlika before the Central District Court of California in America during a press conference held in Quezon City on Sunday, 4 August 2024. Analy Labor

























(August 4 2024)………At a press conference held in Quezon City on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Mel Robles, PCSO General Manager, showed a copy of a defamation and invasion of privacy charge filed against vlogger Maharlika in the Central District Court of California in America, citing continuous defamation and spreading of lies against him.……….Photo/Analy Labor