READY FOR TAKEOFF: MG spreads its wings with newest QC central showroom

MG Philippines fittingly marked its first year of operation with the launch of its first-ever central showroom hub in Quezon City recently.

For MG Philippines president Felix Jiang, the spanking showroom — decked with the company’s finest offerings including the showstopping MG Cyberster — announces the arrival of the Filipinos’ “favorite, go-to partner on the road.”

The opening itself of the hub, located in the middle of Quezon Avenue, is part of the global brand’s momentous 100th anniversary celebration.

And though it just started making a foothold in the Philippine market, MG is determined to carve a niche of its own amid the swarm of car brands in the country.

“We’re excited to unveil the MG Gallery to our Philippine market, where Filipinos who deserve a next-level driving experience can see for themselves the full potential that MG cars possess,” Jiang said.

“We can’t wait to show them how MG can be their new favorite go-to partner on the road.”