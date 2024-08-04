READY FOR TAKEOFF: MG spreads its wings with newest QC central showroom

MG Philippines fittingly marked its first year of operation with the launch of its first-ever central showroom hub in Quezon City recently.
For MG Philippines president Felix Jiang, the spanking showroom — decked with the company’s finest offerings including the showstopping MG Cyberster — announces the arrival of the Filipinos’ “favorite, go-to partner on the road.”
The opening itself of the hub, located in the middle of Quezon Avenue, is part of the global brand’s momentous 100th anniversary celebration.
And though it just started making a foothold in the Philippine market, MG is determined to carve a niche of its own amid the swarm of car brands in the country.
“We’re excited to unveil the MG Gallery to our Philippine market, where Filipinos who deserve a next-level driving experience can see for themselves the full potential that MG cars possess,” Jiang said.
“We can’t wait to show them how MG can be their new favorite go-to partner on the road.”
MG officially opened the MG Gallery to the public in a launch on 31 July, giving an exclusive look of the new premises and a special glimpse at the upcoming IM L7.
The soon-to-be introduced IM L7 occupies a premium real estate in the showroom. And for good reasons.
It looks like the Zen-version of the Batmobile. All-black, all-shiny and all-electric.
The all-wheel drive has a power of 579 PS (PferdStarke, metric measure of horsepower) with 725 Newton-meter of torque. It also runs 615 kilometers on a single charge.
It has LED displays front and back, and projects images on the road. Inside it has three-screen panel and rectangular steering wheel. All looking and feeling high-tech and high-premium.
The price? P2.6 million to P3 million based on its going rate in China.
Now, IM L7 has some competition at home.
The sexier and more stunning MG Cyberster. With its butterfly doors spread-eagled, the bright red Cyberster greets customers at the headquarter doors.
It’s like all the European luxury cars you have in mind. But it runs on battery. An EV sportscar.
Expected to cost P4.5 million, the MG Cyberster is a two-seater convertible with vital statistics of 4,533 millimeters in length, 1,912 mm in width and 2,550 mm wheelbase.
It has a range of 446 kilometers, 77 kilowatts of battery capacity and 544 horsepower.
Unveiled at this year’s Manila International Auto Show, it is touted to have 720 Nm of torque that could burst from standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.2 seconds.
It also features a touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered seats, a BOSE sound system, ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a push-button start, among others.
The MG Gallery aims to build more interest for the British-born, global brand as it will showcase both current and upcoming EV, HEV and ICE models.
Customers can drop by and enjoy an up-close look at the full lineup of available top-of-the-line makes from the British-born manufacturer, as well as have any immediate inquiries answered.
The MG Gallery is a 10-car showroom that can also double as an events space for the company. It has various amenities for customers, including a customer lounge and cafe to comfortably accommodate as they view the MG cars on display.
In addition to the models available for viewing, the MG Gallery will also serve as the brand’s Sales and Technical Training Center with its Aftersales Training Laboratory.
There will also be four lecture training rooms, in which members of the MG dealership network will hone their skills to provide customers exciting first looks at MG cars and the best possible service.
The MG Gallery will strictly serve as the brand’s showcase showroom to potential customers. Sales inquiries shall be followed through at the customer’s preferred dealership.
Visit the MG Gallery now at 1229 Quezon Avenue, Quezon City. For sales inquiries, visit your nearest MG-authorized dealership. Find dealerships nationwide at mgmotor.com.ph.