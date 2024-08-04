QCPD raids alleged trafficking establishment

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) raided a beer joint over the weekend, arresting six suspects and rescuing 74 exploited female victims.

P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, QCPD Director, stated that the operation was carried out by the District Women and Children Concern Section (DWCCS) and the District Special Operations Unit (DSOU).

Among those arrested were three females serving as Operation Managers, one receptionist, and two Guest Relations Officers. Two suspects remain at large.

Maranan explained that DSOU personnel, led by P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr., received a tip-off from a concerned citizen about indecent shows at a nightclub located at No. 11 Imperial St., E. Rodriguez, District 3, Quezon City.

Following the report, DSOU personnel conducted surveillance and monitoring activities. On 1 August, 2024, they visited the nightclub undercover as customers to confirm the illegal activities, which they did.

At 1:30 AM on 3 August, 2024, a joint operation by DSOU and DWCCS, led by P/Maj. Rene Balmaceda and in coordination with the Social Services Development Department (SSDD), resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victims.

The suspects will face charges under R.A. 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 as amended by R.A. 10364. The rescued female victims were turned over to SSDD, Quezon City.

Maranan praised the DWCCS and DSOU for their thorough work.

“This successful operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team to combat human trafficking and protect the vulnerable. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for these victims and hold those who exploit others accountable,” the police chief said.