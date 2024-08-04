QC cops raid beer joint, nab 6, rescue 74 women

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted a raid on a beer joint over the weekend, arresting six suspects while two others remain at large. During the operation, they rescued 74 female victims who had been exploited.

P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, QCPD director, said the police operation was conducted by the District Women and Children Concern Section (DWCCS) and District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) operatives.

The arrested suspects served as operation managers, receptionists and guest relations officers.

Maranan said that DSOU personnel, led by P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr. received a complaint from a concerned citizen through a telephone call regarding the rampant lewd indecent show at an unnamed nightclub located on Imperial Street, E. Rodriguez, District 3, Quezon City.

After conducting surveillance and monitoring, the DSOU operatives were dispatched to the nightclub on 1 August posing as customers. Their investigation confirmed the presence of illicit activities at the establishment.

On 3 August at 1:30 a.m., a joint operation was conducted by the DSOU and DWCCS, led by P/Maj. Rene Balmaceda in coordination with the Social Services Development Department (SSDD), resulting in the arrest of the suspects and rescue of 72 female victims.

The suspects, Maranan said, will be charged with RA 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 as amended by RA 10364 while 74 female victims were turned over to SSDD, Quezon City.

Maranan commended the DWCCS and DSOU for their diligent work.

“This successful operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team to combat human trafficking and protect the vulnerable. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice for these victims and hold those who exploit others accountable,” the police chief said.