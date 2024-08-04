POETRY IN MOTION: Kia Sonet drives with impeccable rhyme and rhythm

The post-introductory price of the base variant 1.5 LX MT is P758,000; while the 1.5 LX AT is at P888,000; the 1.5 EX AT at P998,000; and the top-of-the-line 1.5 SX AT variant priced at P1,158,000.

We took turns from driving the Kia Sonet SX. Just by the interiors, you will be amazed how elegantly the stitched leather seats and dashboard, with the large tablet, with a half moonroof, large infotainment, cool blasting aircon that actually made the windows moist.

The clearing was good especially for a big guy like me. Shoulders, legs, head room was spacious enough for 4 full-sized adults.

‘The Kia Sonet strengthens our aim to position Kia as a premium brand that provides great value for money in terms of advanced tech and design.’

The automatic transmission gives you a sports mode, and a manual mode up to eight-speed. The low to high acceleration lets you play the gears just like what a real manual transmission engine does, gives you the adequate power where you need it, when you need it.

The manual mode automatically steps down from high gear, to low gear, especially in those situations that need a safer and more powerful torque than speed.

You will actually feel and hear the engine and the gears adjusting to low gear.

Taking the Talisay-Tagaytay road was easy. Floored the pedal several times using the first and second gears.

Once you shift to high gear, and go a 90- to 180-degree turn and shift to low gear, you will feel the engine break, where normally a newbie driver does is shift to high gear instead.

In our first pit stop, we were able to engage the sports mode giving a good fuel efficiency from 6.2 to 8.4 liters for every 100 kilometers.

Please note three full-sized adults with heavy loads. We had at least a backpack each, camera gears and some essentials.