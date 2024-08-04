POC chief on Yulo win: Answered prayers

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino lauded Carlos Yulo after winning his second gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

Carrying a Philippine flag and cheering wildly at the Bercy Arena, Tolentino said Yulo’s conquest formally realized his goal of surpassing Team Philippine’s achievement in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago of one gold medal courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

“Answered prayers,” he said in a short message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“We already broke the record in the Olympics — that’s it.”

Yulo truly made the nation proud.

He clinched his first gold medal after scoring 15.000 points in floor exercise on Saturday night. The following day, he was at it again as he posted 15.116 points to rule the vault, making him the first Filipino to win two gold medals in the Summer Games.