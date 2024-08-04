PNP assures continued security for opening of classes

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has pledged to maintain security coverage for the 5 August school openings. This follows the postponement of classes on 29 July due to super typhoon “Carina” and monsoon rains.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo announced that police assistance desks have been established to address safety concerns and offer immediate help to schools. Foot and mobile patrols will be deployed around campuses to prevent crime and respond quickly to incidents.

“Chief PNP has instructed us to sustain police visibility not just during the school opening but throughout the school year, so we have set up these police assistance desks,” Fajardo said.

Police officers will also collaborate with school officials to review and enhance security measures.

The National Capital Region Police Office confirmed its commitment to ensuring safety and security throughout the school year. Nearly 5,000 police officers have been deployed around schools, 681 police assistance desks have been set up, and coordination with local government units has been strengthened for a comprehensive security approach.