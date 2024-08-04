Petecio advances to women’s 57-kg semis

Nesthy Petecio moves on to the women’s 57-kilogram semifinal after a unanimous decision over Xu Zichun of China in the Paris Olympics at the North Paris Arena Sunday evening (Manila time).

Despite Xu using rough tactics on Petecio, the Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist kept her cool and continued to consistently land head and body shots for the win.

With Petecio securing at least a bronze medal by advancing to the semis, she becomes the first Filipino boxer ever in the country’s Olympic history to clinch more than one medal.

Awaiting Petecio at the Roland-Garros Stadium in the semifinal on Thursday is Julia Szeremeta of Poland at 3:46 a.m. (Manila time).

A win over her Polish foe could set Petecio up for a possible gold medal match against No. 1 seed Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei should these two boxers succeed in their respective semis bouts.