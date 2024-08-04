One click at a time: Empowering women through Elevate AIDA

Since the World Economic Forum launched the Global Gender Gap Index report in 2006, the Philippines has consistently ranked among the best countries in the world when it comes to gender equality.

With a high educational attainment among females, the Philippines is considered the most gender-equal country in Asia according to the 2023 WEF report, where it placed 16th among 146 countries.

But despite great strides in protecting and promoting women’s rights, female participation in the labor force remains low. The latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that only 21.9 million women are in the labor force as of December 2023 compared to 30.2 million men. Gender biases and stereotypes relegating women to domestic roles have often been cited as the main reasons why many of them still struggle to find work.

Recognizing the vital role of women towards creating a better future, Aboitiz Foundation partnered with Connected Women for Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation). Launched in 2020, the program provides digital skills training and tools to women so they can find gainful employment and other economic opportunities.

Equipped with a laptop and internet connection, Elevate AIDA participants gain knowledge on using artificial intelligence for annotating, categorizing and labeling data. They are also taught the basics of data privacy, how to work with a team and tips on adapting to the demands of a digital economy.

The training schedule for Elevate AIDA is flexible to ensure women are able to balance learning with their responsibilities at home. The program also includes a period of apprenticeship, with the goal of honing remote workers who can efficiently provide services to clients.

Elevate AIDA shows the impact of working together towards meaningful change. Thanks to the active participation and cooperation of local government units, the program’s reach has expanded to Quezon City, Baguio City, the province of Isabela, Bataan, Benguet, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Cagayan De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao City, Bukidnon, Cotabato City and Isabela City in Basilan.

For the first half of 2024, 1,284 women across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have taken part in the training. They come from diverse backgrounds, with trainees including stay-at-home mothers, displaced workers and even senior citizens. Aside from learning digital skills, participants have shared how the program boosted their self-confidence and encouraged them to seek sustainable livelihood opportunities.

World Bank Group chief economist and senior vice president for development economics Indermit Gill expressed belief that “women have the power to turbocharge the sputtering global economy” in the face of significant headwinds affecting recovery. This underscores the importance of a stronger partnership between the government and the private sector towards improving women’s access to economic opportunities and supporting initiatives to boost their productivity. Enabling women to thrive benefits not just their families, but also their communities and the country.

As Aboitiz Group continues its journey to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate, Aboitiz Foundation is also committed to working with stakeholders to upskill women with the aim of promoting inclusivity and economic empowerment.

We warmly invite you to partner with us at Aboitiz Foundation for the Elevate AIDA program. Together, we can empower women and drive inclusive growth across the Philippines. By collaborating, we can expand our reach and provide more opportunities for women to gain digital skills, boost their self-confidence, and pursue sustainable livelihoods. Your partnership can make a meaningful impact on communities and contribute to our country’s economic development. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at aboitizfoundation@aboitiz.com or email me directly at ana.margarita.hontiveros@aboitiz.com to explore how we can work together on this transformative journey.