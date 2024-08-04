Ombudsman orders Bohol execs’ reinstatement

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado and 30 other officials to return to work as their six-month suspension order had been lifted.

The suspension stemmed from the construction of a controversial resort at the Chocolate Hills. Aumentado confirmed to the media that he was reinstated in an order dated 31 July 2024 signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

He added he would await guidance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, but said the Ombudsman ordered his immediate reinstatement.

Aside from Aumentado, those ordered reinstated were James Diolan, Ian Bernadez, Emmanuel Jumawid, Maria Fe Jala, Flaviano Pacatang, Rolando Pataca, Gerardo Salces, Eugene Cabrera, Ma. Victoria Abrera, Marlou Salazar, Jesus Zamora Jr., Cecilia Tesio, Nelito Gallogo, Querino Aparicio, Gregorio Digamon, Perfecto Buro, Antonino Jumawid, Elizabeth Pace, Eugeniano Ibarra, Dionisio Neil Balite, Michael Doria, Simplicio Maestrado Jr., Norman Palacio, Ranulfo Maligmat, Angel Enriquez, John Titus Vistal, Edilberto Paradela, Paquito Melicor Jr. and Gilbert Gonzales.

Not included in the list were Sagbayan Mayor Ricardo Suarez and Carmen Mayor Ricardo Francisco Toribio, who did not file a motion for reconsideration.

“I will review what had been implemented, as well as the ongoing projects because I was away for two months,” Aumentado said.