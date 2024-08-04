Modern Adaptation

Designer of the moment Jor-el Espina jumpstarted his prelude to his 20th anniversary celebration with a fashion show presenting an outstanding 14-piece capsule collection inspired by Art Deco. Held at Casa Buenas, the luxe setting — echoing Spanish detail and influence and complemented by superb gastronomic Filipino cuisine — was fitting for the special occasion.

Entitled “Adaption,” the breathtaking design narrative spotlights the designer’s signature pieces that have made a mark and, even more so, have become popular style statements. Luxurious handwoven textiles were layered to perfection. Intricate detailing glittered and sparkled, offering a celebratory toast to refinement, while traditional silhouettes were made modern, hinting at the shapes of things to come.