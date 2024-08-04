SOCIAL SET

Modern Adaptation

This collection is a nostalgic journey through time, where memorable works are pieced together to form significant creations that go beyond mere beauty
Jor-el Espina (center) with his exclusive collection for ArteFino.
Designer of the moment Jor-el Espina jumpstarted his prelude to his 20th anniversary celebration with a fashion show presenting an outstanding 14-piece capsule collection inspired by Art Deco. Held at Casa Buenas, the luxe setting — echoing Spanish detail and influence and complemented by superb gastronomic Filipino cuisine — was fitting for the special occasion.

Entitled “Adaption,” the breathtaking design narrative spotlights the designer’s signature pieces that have made a mark and, even more so, have become popular style statements. Luxurious handwoven textiles were layered to perfection. Intricate detailing glittered and sparkled, offering a celebratory toast to refinement, while traditional silhouettes were made modern, hinting at the shapes of things to come.

Artefino’s Mel Francisco and Susie Quiros, DAILY Tribune’s Luis Espiritu, style icon Jo Ann Bitagcol, ArteFino’s Maritess Pineda, designer Lulu Tan Gan, ArteFino’s Mita Rufino, Seven Pantry’s Patty Pineda and Spruce Designs Patricia Tañedo.
Alegre’s Techie Hagedorn.
Team Jor-el Espina (from left) Joy Merete, Forbes Bianca Salonga, designer Jorel Espina, the author and director JR Arce.
Alex Barles, Arnel Papa and Joy Suplico.
Ballet Philippines’ Kathleen Liechtenstein and daughter Lauren.
Bulak Espinosa Loring and Dr. Dong Espinosa.
Ces Drilon
Designers Jed Yabut, Jor-el Espina and Vin Orias.
“Adaptation for me is an application and interpretation of different eras in my career. It is also an exercise in venturing into the limitless realm of creativity with an open heart and mind,” says the seasoned designer. Design details distinct to the brand were revisited, such as his signature drapes, embroideries, rich color tones, silhouettes and inlays — a wardrobe must-have for everyone and anyone. The limited-edition collection will be exclusively available at ArteFino from 22 to 25 August at Fifth Rockwell, Makati City.

Designers Lulu Tan Gan and Jor-el Espina with Mia Borromeo.
Habi’s Mia Villanueva.
Frannie Manotoc, Penny Katigbak and Fran Golez.
INTERIOR designer Chat Fores and Pixie Sevilla.
Liza Ilarde
Salcedo Auctions’ Karen and Richie Lerma.
Miss Earth 2015 and host Angelia Ong.
Myrza Sison and Marie Field Faith.
Casa Juan’s Michele Fontelera and Bagoyan’s Jasmine Baac.
