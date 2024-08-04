Modern Adaptation

Designer of the moment Jor-el Espina jumpstarted his prelude to his 20th anniversary celebration with a fashion show presenting an outstanding 14-piece capsule collection inspired by Art Deco. Held at Casa Buenas, the luxe setting — echoing Spanish detail and influence and complemented by superb gastronomic Filipino cuisine — was fitting for the special occasion.
Entitled “Adaption,” the breathtaking design narrative spotlights the designer’s signature pieces that have made a mark and, even more so, have become popular style statements. Luxurious handwoven textiles were layered to perfection. Intricate detailing glittered and sparkled, offering a celebratory toast to refinement, while traditional silhouettes were made modern, hinting at the shapes of things to come.
This collection is a nostalgic journey through time, where memorable works are pieced together to form significant creations that go beyond mere beauty.
“Adaptation for me is an application and interpretation of different eras in my career. It is also an exercise in venturing into the limitless realm of creativity with an open heart and mind,” says the seasoned designer. Design details distinct to the brand were revisited, such as his signature drapes, embroideries, rich color tones, silhouettes and inlays — a wardrobe must-have for everyone and anyone. The limited-edition collection will be exclusively available at ArteFino from 22 to 25 August at Fifth Rockwell, Makati City.