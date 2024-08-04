LET’S DO THE MATH: VinFast explains cost of buying EV with or without

VinFast is making electric cars more accessible in the Philippines with their new VF 5, offering a choice between buying the car with the battery or subscribing to it separately.

This guide explores the benefits of both options to help you decide the best ride for you.

Before VinFast’s arrival in the Philippines, buying a car was a rather straightforward process. However, VinFast’s innovative battery subscription program has introduced a new layer to consider when purchasing an electric vehicle.

VinFast’s approach offers customers greater purchasing flexibility, empowering them to choose the option that best suits their needs.

With the recent launch of the entry level VF 5, a compact electric SUV, the Vietnamese brand expands its range of choices for consumers.

VinFast offers a subscription model. Under this program, customers essentially lease the battery from VinFast instead of making a large upfront payment.

So, without factoring in current promotions and incentives, the VF 5 is priced at P1.191 million with the battery included. The subscription model lowers the price to just P992,000 — a significant 16 percent reduction.

The subscription model offers several benefits. Firstly, it eliminates the concern of battery degradation as VinFast takes full responsibility for the battery’s life cycle, providing peace of mind for those new to electric vehicles.

Secondly, VinFast’s battery replacement guarantee if capacity drops below 70 percent ensures optimal performance and enhances the car’s resale value.