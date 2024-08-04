House rewards P3M to Yulo for Olympic gold medal win

On top of a slew of rewards, including a P24-million condo in McKinley Hill, Taguig City, Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo will receive a P3 million from the House of Representatives for his spectacular performance in the men’s floor exercise on Saturday at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, bagging the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic medal in gymnastics.



Speaker Martin Romualdez announced Sunday that the House will reward Yulo in recognition of his “sheer hard work and unmatched talent,” which led his way on the global stage, competing with the giants.



“Today, we celebrate a monumental achievement that resonates deeply with every Filipino heart. Carlos Edriel Yulo has not only soared to the pinnacle of athletic excellence but has also emerged as a sports hero and national treasure, igniting a beacon of hope and inspiration for all Filipinos,” Romualdez declared.



He added that Yulo’s sensational triumph at the Olympic Games in Paris has brought immense pride and honor to the Philippines.



“His tireless commitment to his sport, his relentless pursuit of excellence, and his ability to rise above challenges make him a true embodiment of the Filipino spirit. His achievements remind us all of the heights we can reach with perseverance and hard work.”



The 24-year-old Yulo made history by becoming the first Filipino male to win a medal in Olympic gymnastics—and it was gold!



Yulo flawlessly executed his routine scoring 15.000 points, outperforming Tokyo 2020 champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel by merely 0.034 points, and Great Britain’s Jake Jarman—a half-blooded Filipino.



Dolgopyat took home the silver medal with 14.966 points, while Jarman scoring 14.933 points captured the bronze.



The Filipino gymnast, who placed 11th in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, where everyone expected him to win, delivered a flawless routine this time, culminating in a perfectly executed three-and-a-half twist dismount that earned him a score of 15.000—and the gold.



The Philippine pride’s score is the highest by any gymnast in the floor exercise in the 2024 Olympics.



Yulo’s gold medal is the second top prize won by the Philippines three years after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz clinched the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.



Yulo will be conferred a congressional medal for his exceptional victory and contribution to Philippine sports, according to Romualdez, deeming the Olympic gold medalist a “sports hero” and “national treasure.”



Apart from the P3 million for gold medalists, the House also pledge P2 million for silver medalists and P1 million for bronze medalists.