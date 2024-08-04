Hospital, shelters get drinking water

With heavy monsoon rains flooding many communities in Metro Manila last 24 July, water service was either disrupted or contaminated and not safe to drink.

Maynilad Water Services Inc., the water concessionaire for western Metro Manila, joined nationwide efforts to relieve victims of typhoon “Carina” by distributing bottled water and deploying mobile water tankers to the hardest-hit areas.

An initial 26,000 pieces of bottled water and 600 pieces of 6-liter water jugs were brought to relief centers in Quezon City, Manila, Navotas, Malabon and Valenzuela.

Five-gallon water jugs were donated to the local government of Muntinlupa City. In addition, two 10-cu.m. water tankers were deployed to the evacuation centers in Baseco, Manila and Muntinlupa City. Maynilad also took proactive steps to ensure delivery of water to hospitals so that these medical facilities can sustain operations amid severe flooding.