Gawad Alternatibo returns with new stories

Participating films for the Animation category are All the Time by Anya Zulueta and Dominic Zulueta; Ang Tanim ay ‘Di Biro by Ivan Hil Año, Sylvia Mae Feliciano, Micah Ella Gubatina, and Sophia Louise Sumera; Astra Lumina by Jeremiah Cuyas; Biringan: Hanapan ng Nawawala by Mercy C. De Felix; Blinding Lights by Daniza Sy and Angelo Lubao; Connect by Albene Q. Igrubay; Daisy by Pepot Atienza, Aditi Dixit, and Shecid Aguilera; Haidi by Jericho Jesus R. Peria; Ili-Ili by John Clister D. Santos; Ngayon at Kahapon by Mitzi Ann P. Delima; Present by Matthew Elijah Baga Rañada; Wetsitales: Mengal Kapitan Tercero by Jade Dandan Evangelista; and Wet Willie by Constantine Theo Remular.

Films in contention for the Experimental category are Apapatikansimansim by Andreia Leigh P. Bernardo; A Tiny Inferno by Paul Vincent Caringal; Baligho (Absurd) by Bob Macabenta; Daluyong ng Ingay by Demie Dangla; Dominion by Bea Mariano; Litraso by Clarisse Olalia Tagayun; Monochromatic Rainbow by Ja Turla; Rod by Ulap Chua; Salang by Tristan Marco D. Ortega; Someday, I Will Blow Up and Die! by Aaron Alsol; There’s a Mountain Nearby and I Don’t Like It by Grant Frondozo; and Waiting Sheds the Life Off a Moth by Minnesota S. Flores.

This year, GMA 7’s multi-awarded documentary program, i-Witness, marked its special debut in Gawad Alternatibo, presenting some of the best Philippine investigative documentaries that delve into subjects of public interest and thought-provoking stories. Featured i-Witness investigative documentaries in the Special Programming are Sisid sa Putik by Mav Gonzales; Boat to School by Howie Severino; Bawat Barya by Atom Araullo; and Peabody Award recipient Ambulansiyang de Paa by Kara David.

These documentaries explore important and often overlooked topics, provide an in-depth look at various issues and uncover hidden truths that are not easily seen by the public eye.

The Gawad Alternatibo finalists are screened simultaneously with Cinemalaya 2024, from 3 to 9 August, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The awarding ceremony is on 10 August. All screenings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the website at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph and the Gawad Alternatibo’s website at https://gawadalt.com.