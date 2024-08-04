GAP chief nails medal forecast

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion was right on the money when she predicted that Carlos Yulo will win two gold medals in the gymnastics competition of the Paris Olympics.

In a message from the French capital last week, Carrion boldly predicted that Yulo is capable of winning the gold medals in floor exercise and the vault apparatus, making him the first Filipino to win two gold medals in the Summer Games.

The 24-year-old lived up to expectations when he ruled the floor exercise — his pet event — with a 15.000 score to win the country’s first gold medal in Paris.

The following day he posted 15.116 points to rule the vault apparatus, giving the Filipinos their second gold medal in the Olympics for the first time ever.

“He’ll win one gold medal in floor exercise, preferably two because he also has good chances in vault,” said the gymnastics chief, beaming with optimism moments after Yulo advanced to the finals of the two events.

Carrion nailed her prediction and Yulo will go home to an adoring nation carrying the brand-new tag as the greatest Filipino Olympian ever.